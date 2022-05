Send this page to someone via email

A crash Wednesday morning prompted the closure of a road in Winnipeg’s west end.

St Matthews Avenue between Sherburn and Ingersoll streets was closed from around 6 a.m. until 7:34 a.m.

St. Matthew's Avenue is now re-opened for traffic. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 25, 2022

Few details are available at this time.

Global News will update this story when more information becomes available.