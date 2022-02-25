Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

5 people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 2:04 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. The Canadian Press / John Woods

Winnipeg Police are looking into the cause of a crash at the intersection of Dugald Road and Bournais Drive early Friday.

Five people had to be rushed to hospital after the incident, which involved a semi and a passenger vehicle just minutes after midnight.

Read more: Man killed in western Manitoba highway crash with semi

The Jaws of Life had to be used to get one person out of the crash, and that person is one of two people listed in unstable condition.

Trending Stories

Three others were listed as stable after receiving medical care.

There are no updates on their injuries.

Click to play video: 'Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden' Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden
Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagCrash tagCollision tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg traffic tagSemi Crash tagsemi/car crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers