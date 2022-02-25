5 people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police are looking into the cause of a crash at the intersection of Dugald Road and Bournais Drive early Friday.

Five people had to be rushed to hospital after the incident, which involved a semi and a passenger vehicle just minutes after midnight.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to get one person out of the crash, and that person is one of two people listed in unstable condition.

Three others were listed as stable after receiving medical care.

There are no updates on their injuries.

