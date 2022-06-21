Menu

Canada

BC Ferries suspends mandatory vaccination policy as staffing crunch cancels sailings

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'More BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to staff shortage' More BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to staff shortage
BC Ferries has been forced to cancel more sailings due to an ongoing staff shortage, and despite hiring several hundred new workers over the past few months. Kylie Stanton reports. – Jun 7, 2022

Anyone travelling on the Queen of New Westminster in the next week should check with BC Ferries to make sure the sailing isn’t cancelled.

Staffing shortages on the vessel mean several sailings between Wednesday and next Thursday won’t run. The affected sailings are between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

Thirty-eight sailings have been cancelled on the route in total.

BC Ferries says it needs a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to comply with Transport Canada regulations and keep passengers safe.

If anyone has a booking on one of the affected sailings, BC ferries will reach out to them to discuss their options.

Click to play video: 'Worker shortages could lead to ferry cancellations' Worker shortages could lead to ferry cancellations
Worker shortages could lead to ferry cancellations – Mar 25, 2022

Read more: BC Ferries warns of possible summer cancellations amid staffing crunch

BC Ferries has now suspended its mandatory vaccination policy and the company is now reaching out to 150 employees currently on leave without pay to find out if they plan to return to work.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
