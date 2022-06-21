BC Ferries suspends mandatory vaccination policy as staffing crunch cancels sailings

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone travelling on the Queen of New Westminster in the next week should check with BC Ferries to make sure the sailing isn’t cancelled.

Staffing shortages on the vessel mean several sailings between Wednesday and next Thursday won’t run. The affected sailings are between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

Thirty-eight sailings have been cancelled on the route in total.

BC Ferries says it needs a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to comply with Transport Canada regulations and keep passengers safe.

If anyone has a booking on one of the affected sailings, BC ferries will reach out to them to discuss their options.

Read more: BC Ferries warns of possible summer cancellations amid staffing crunch

BC Ferries has now suspended its mandatory vaccination policy and the company is now reaching out to 150 employees currently on leave without pay to find out if they plan to return to work.