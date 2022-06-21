Winnipeg homicide suspect dies in ‘unrelated medical event’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man suspected in the death of a man at a Winnipeg hotel has also died.

Norman Nigel Bird, 29, was found seriously injured at a hotel in the 600 block of Main Street around 3 a.m. Jan. 29.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police haven’t said how Bird was killed.

Bird’s death was Winnipeg’s fourth homicide of the year.

On Tuesday police said an investigation into the homicide identified a 30-year-old Winnipeg man, described as an acquaintance of Bird’s, as a suspect in his killing.

But police say that suspect died in May.

They say the suspect died from an “unrelated medical event.”

Police haven’t said whether the man had been charged prior to his death.

Homicide Unit investigators have identified a since deceased 30-year-old male as responsible for the murder of Norman Bird, 29, in January 2022. The male, an acquaintance of the victim, passed away from an unrelated medical event in May. Media release: https://t.co/0QV2hLwyl8 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 21, 2022