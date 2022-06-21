Menu

Crime

Winnipeg homicide suspect dies in ‘unrelated medical event’: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 1:36 pm
Winnipeg police say a 30-year-old man suspected in the death of 29-year-old Norman Nigel Bird has died. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a 30-year-old man suspected in the death of 29-year-old Norman Nigel Bird has died. Shane Gibson/Global News

Police say a man suspected in the death of a man at a Winnipeg hotel has also died.

Norman Nigel Bird, 29, was found seriously injured at a hotel in the 600 block of Main Street around 3 a.m. Jan. 29.

Read more: Man dies after incident at Main Street hotel in Winnipeg’s 4th homicide of 2022

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police haven’t said how Bird was killed.

Bird’s death was Winnipeg’s fourth homicide of the year.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police' Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police
Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police

On Tuesday police said an investigation into the homicide identified a 30-year-old Winnipeg man, described as an acquaintance of Bird’s, as a suspect in his killing.

Trending Stories
But police say that suspect died in May.

Read more: One person in critical condition after “major incident” at Red River Ex

They say the suspect died from an “unrelated medical event.”

Police haven’t said whether the man had been charged prior to his death.

 

