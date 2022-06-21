Winnipeg homicide suspect dies in ‘unrelated medical event’: police

Police say a man suspected in the death of a man at a Winnipeg hotel has also died.
Norman Nigel Bird, 29, was found seriously injured at a hotel in the 600 block of Main Street around 3 a.m. Jan. 29.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police haven’t said how Bird was killed.
Bird’s death was Winnipeg’s fourth homicide of the year.
On Tuesday police said an investigation into the homicide identified a 30-year-old Winnipeg man, described as an acquaintance of Bird’s, as a suspect in his killing.
But police say that suspect died in May.
They say the suspect died from an “unrelated medical event.”
Police haven’t said whether the man had been charged prior to his death.
