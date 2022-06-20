One person in critical condition after “major incident” at Red River Ex

Send this page to someone via email

A “major incident” took place at Red River Exhibition Park Monday night, according to Ex CEO Garth Rogerson.

Police say one person has been taken to hospital in critical condition, but could not provide any more details.

Rogerson says he was told by police someone had been arrested and the incident was resolved fairly quickly.

He says police told him it wasn’t necessary to close the park after the incident.

The CEO is confident in the event’s security and says he doesn’t feel it’s a problem, despite Monday night’s incident.

“We will internally review security procedures,” said Rogerson. “If we feel we have some holes, we’re going to have to fill them.”

More details are expected to be released Tuesday.