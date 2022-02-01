Man dies after incident at Main Street hotel in Winnipeg’s 4th homicide of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg has had its fourth homicide of 2022.

Police said a man with serious injuries was discovered at a Main Street hotel early Saturday morning.

The man, 29-year-old Norman Nigel Bird, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

