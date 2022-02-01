Menu

Crime

Man dies after incident at Main Street hotel in Winnipeg’s 4th homicide of 2022

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 10:40 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. The Canadian Press / John Woods

Winnipeg has had its fourth homicide of 2022.

Police said a man with serious injuries was discovered at a Main Street hotel early Saturday morning.

Read more: Winnipeg murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

The man, 29-year-old Norman Nigel Bird, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides' Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides
Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides – Jan 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagNorman Nigel Bird tag

