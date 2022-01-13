Winnipeg murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police believe they have their man after arresting a suspect in a New Year’s Eve murder on Wednesday.

The investigation began Dec. 31, 2021 when officers were called to a home on Alexander Avenue, finding a man dead.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) identified the victim as 43-year-old Robert Randall Anderson of Winnipeg, naming James Glen Houle their primary suspect.

Their inquiry into the killing found evidence that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police believe Houle went to the home on New Year’s Eve, confronted Anderson, and shot him to death.

Officers caught up to Houle on Wednesday afternoon at a home on Manitoba Avenue.

WPS homicide unit, tactical support team and general patrol officers all surrounded the home, where they say Houle was barricaded inside.

After a four-and-a-half-hour standoff, Houle peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.

He’s been charged with three offences, including second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He remains behind bars.

The killing was Winnipeg’s 43rd of 2021, just one fewer than the record-setting 44 recorded in 2019.

