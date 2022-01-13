Menu

Crime

Winnipeg murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 11:56 am
Winnipeg police at the scene of a 2020 homicide. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a 2020 homicide. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Winnipeg police believe they have their man after arresting a suspect in a New Year’s Eve murder on Wednesday.

The investigation began Dec. 31, 2021 when officers were called to a home on Alexander Avenue, finding a man dead.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) identified the victim as 43-year-old Robert Randall Anderson of Winnipeg, naming James Glen Houle their primary suspect.

Winnipeg police investigate New Year's Eve homicide

Their inquiry into the killing found evidence that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police believe Houle went to the home on New Year’s Eve, confronted Anderson, and shot him to death.

Officers caught up to Houle on Wednesday afternoon at a home on Manitoba Avenue.

WPS homicide unit, tactical support team and general patrol officers all surrounded the home, where they say Houle was barricaded inside.

After a four-and-a-half-hour standoff, Houle peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.

He’s been charged with three offences, including second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He remains behind bars.

The killing was Winnipeg’s 43rd of 2021, just one fewer than the record-setting 44 recorded in 2019.

