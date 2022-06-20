Calgary waives dump fees for tree debris following heavy winds, rain

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary homeowners looking for help disposing of fallen branches and debris from last week’s rain and wind storms are getting a freebie from the city.

Until the middle of July, the City of Calgary is not charging residents to drop off their tree debris at city dumps for free.

“If it fits into your green cart, you can certainly utilize that – just make sure that the lid closes,” Richard Anweiler with the city’s waste and recycling services said. “If you have more than that fits into your green cart, then you can bring it to one of these facilities – our three landfills – at no charge for residents.”

The usual charge for dropping yard waste at either the Spyhill, East Calgary or Shepard landfills is $50 per tonne.

Commercial customers aren’t eligible for the free dumping of tree debris.

So far, 550 loads or 118 tonnes of fallen foliage have come in from residents.

Once collected, the tree debris will be turned into material that is more useful for landscaping.

“We have a process that it comes in and they mulch it and that mulch will be available to Calgarians when we have it,” Anweiler said.

“Right now there is no mulch available at the sites. We had a bit of a run on it in the spring, but typically throughout the year we will have multiple available for residents at no charge.”

A call to 311 can determine whether mulch is available for a free pickup.

Anweiler cautioned the waived dump fees are only for yard waste.

“If you have a mixed load, it’s important that people know that there would be charges that would apply,” he said, noting the basic sanitary waste fee is $113 per tonne and a minimum $25 per load.

He noted city landfill employees will work with residents who come in with a mixed load to prevent being charged for the yard waste.

The waived yard waste fees for residents continue until July 15.