Hamilton police identify suspect in daylight shooting

Hamilton police say they have identified a suspect after a shooting earlier this month.

Around 4:30 p.m. on June 12, police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Hess Street North and Market Street in Hamilton.

Officers found two men who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and police say several vehicles were damaged.

On Monday, police identified the suspected shooter as 21-year-old Alexander La of Hamilton and have put out a warrant for his arrest.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and that if you see La, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

In addition, if you have any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation, you are asked to contact acting Det. Sgt. Brad Clark at (905) 546-3833 or at bclark@hamiltonpolice.on.ca