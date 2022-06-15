Man faces multiple charges after shooting early Monday in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting early Monday on the city’s east side.

Hamilton police say the shots were fired just before 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Roxborough Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue North.

On Tuesday, a single suspect was identified, arrested and a loaded firearm with an extended magazine was seized, according to investigators.

The 33-year-old accused is facing 12 charges in all, including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of cocaine and failing to comply with a release order.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

No additional persons are being sought and the suspect has been remanded in custody.

Story continues below advertisement