Crime

Man faces multiple charges after shooting early Monday in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 9:22 am
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide View image in full screen
Police have charged a Hamilton man after shots were fired on the city's east side June 13, 2022. Don Mitchell, Global News

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting early Monday on the city’s east side.

Hamilton police say the shots were fired just before 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Roxborough Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue North.

Read more: 3 arrested in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 18-year-old student in Hamilton

On Tuesday, a single suspect was identified, arrested and a loaded firearm with an extended magazine was seized, according to investigators.

The 33-year-old accused is facing 12 charges in all, including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of cocaine and failing to comply with a release order.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

No additional persons are being sought and the suspect has been remanded in custody.

