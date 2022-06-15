Man faces multiple charges after shooting early Monday in Hamilton

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting early Monday on the city’s east side.
Hamilton police say the shots were fired just before 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Roxborough Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue North.
On Tuesday, a single suspect was identified, arrested and a loaded firearm with an extended magazine was seized, according to investigators.
The 33-year-old accused is facing 12 charges in all, including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of cocaine and failing to comply with a release order.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
No additional persons are being sought and the suspect has been remanded in custody.
