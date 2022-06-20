Menu

Politics

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s new cabinet to be sworn in Friday: source

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford faces challenges in cabinet selection' Doug Ford faces challenges in cabinet selection
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford will have to balance a number challenges as he selects which cabinet ministers will form his inner circle. Alan Carter reports for Global News – Jun 8, 2022

TORONTO — A senior government source says Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s new cabinet will be sworn in on Friday.

The source, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the cabinet process, says invitations have been sent to guests for a 10 a.m. swearing-in, which will be followed by an outdoor ceremony.

The source says the premier has not yet made the calls to new cabinet ministers to inform them of their new posts.

Read more: Doug Ford prepares for cabinet selection, potential summer sitting at Queen’s Park

Ford’s previous cabinet had 28 people in it, but he has a much larger caucus to choose from this time, with 83 Tories elected.

That’s leading to some speculation that Ford will increase the size of his cabinet, perhaps by breaking up larger ministries into more focused portfolios.

Health and education will be two important jobs for Ford to fill, both as the two largest ministries and with the government planning billions in hospital infrastructure spending and teacher negotiations on the horizon.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
