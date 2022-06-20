Police believe Kitchener shootings connected, release pic of 3 men of interest

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they now believe that two shootings that occurred in Kitchener last Thursday are connected.

On Thursday morning, police announced that they were investigating shootings at Belmont Avenue and Karn Street as well as Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive.

A police spokesperson told Global News that day that there were numerous shots fired at a vehicle at the Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive shooting which occurred at around 4 a.m. and that they believe the incident was targeted.

They were still looking to narrow down the timeframe of the other shooting and to see whether they were connected.

On Monday morning, police announced that the shooting occurred near Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street at around 12:30 a.m.

They said that a white vehicle was seen fleeing the shooting.

According to police, the second shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. with the vehicle being the target of the shooting.

Police say that three men were seen walking nearby shooting before the shooting with one dressed in a bright-coloured hoodie.

There have been no injuries reported to police as a result of either shooting.

Police have released an image of three men they are looking to speak to in connection with the incidents.

The shootings were the ninth and 10th of the year in Waterloo Region and prompted Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin to issue a letter to the community pleading for an end to the violence in the area.

“To those who continue to commit senseless acts of crime in our region, it has to stop,” Larkin wrote in the letter.

“We will not stop. We are committed to working around the clock to hold those accountable for their reckless actions against the community. We are committed to keeping Waterloo Region the thriving and vibrant community we all call home.”

