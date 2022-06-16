Waterloo police investigate 2 shootings in Kitchener early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating two shootings which reportedly occurred in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

They announced the first incident on Twitter at 5:39 a.m, saying there was a heavy police presence near Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive.

A police spokesperson told Global News that there were numerous shots fired at a vehicle and that they believe the incident was targeted.

There have been no injuries reported to police as a result.

“We are asking anyone with info or who may have been in the area at the time to contact us,” Cherri Greeno told Global News in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

At around 9 a.m., police announced they were also investigating a shooting incident near Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener.

Police say they believe the shooting occurred at around 4 a.m.

Police say more info will be released soon on the second shooting.

Greeno said police are looking to see whether the two incidents are related.

More to follow…

Heavy police presence in the area of

Greenfield Ave. and Kingsway Dr. in Kitchener after reports of gun shots being fired. No injuries have been reported. The area remains closed for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/vgMcqD2Vl8 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 16, 2022

Currently on scene in the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener investigating reports of shots fired, believed to have occurred at approximately 4 a.m. More information will be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/sDL1r09XRG — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 16, 2022

Advertisement