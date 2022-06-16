Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigate 2 shootings in Kitchener early Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 10:34 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Ro

Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating two shootings which reportedly occurred in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

They announced the first incident on Twitter at 5:39 a.m, saying there was a heavy police presence near Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive.

Read more: Man, woman arrested after shooting reported in Kitchener on Sunday

A police spokesperson told Global News that there were numerous shots fired at a vehicle and that they believe the incident was targeted.

There have been no injuries reported to police as a result.

“We are asking anyone with info or who may have been in the area at the time to contact us,” Cherri Greeno told Global News in an email.

At around 9 a.m., police announced they were also investigating a shooting incident near Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener.

Police say they believe the shooting occurred at around 4 a.m.

Police say more info will be released soon on the second shooting.

Greeno said police are looking to see whether the two incidents are related.

More to follow…

