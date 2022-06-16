Waterloo police investigate 2 shootings in Kitchener early Thursday

Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating two shootings which reportedly occurred in Kitchener on Thursday morning.
They announced the first incident on Twitter at 5:39 a.m, saying there was a heavy police presence near Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive.
A police spokesperson told Global News that there were numerous shots fired at a vehicle and that they believe the incident was targeted.
There have been no injuries reported to police as a result.
“We are asking anyone with info or who may have been in the area at the time to contact us,” Cherri Greeno told Global News in an email.
At around 9 a.m., police announced they were also investigating a shooting incident near Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener.
Police say they believe the shooting occurred at around 4 a.m.
Police say more info will be released soon on the second shooting.
Greeno said police are looking to see whether the two incidents are related.
More to follow…
