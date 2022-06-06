Menu

Crime

Man, woman arrested after shooting reported in Kitchener on Sunday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 9:43 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were arrested after gunshots rang out in Kitchener over the weekend.

Officers received multiple calls about gunshots in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue on Sunday at around 2:50 a.m.

Police were told that the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspects were quickly heading down Highway 8 near Sportsworld Drive before they were pulled over.

Police say a man and woman who were travelling in the vehicle were arrested, before a loaded gun was located.

A 33-year-old man is facing a long list of firearms charges while a 26-year-old woman from Oakville is facing a charge of occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside.

Police say there is no concern for public safety as the shooting stemmed from an argument at a bar in Kitchener.

