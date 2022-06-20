Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Shoppers Drug Mart recalls baby formula products sold in error

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 7:22 am
Click to play video: 'Baby formula shortage felt in Canada' Baby formula shortage felt in Canada
WATCH: Baby formula shortage felt in Canada – May 26, 2022

A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.

The warning says Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.

Read more: Baby formula shortage in Canada leads to panic buying

The warning notes that the products were previously recalled on February 17, 2022, but some units were sold via online in error.

The products include 964-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder, 964-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder, 40The warning says Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.0-gram containers of Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder and 658-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Breast milk banks concerned over impact of baby formula shortage' Breast milk banks concerned over impact of baby formula shortage
Breast milk banks concerned over impact of baby formula shortage – May 30, 2022

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections.

Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagShoppers Drug Mart tagbaby formula tagProduct recall taginfant formula tagsalmonella contamination tagAbbott baby formula recall tagCanada baby formula recall tagshoppers recall baby formula tagsimilac baby formula tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers