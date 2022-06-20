Shoppers Drug Mart recalls baby formula products sold in error

Send this page to someone via email

A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.

The warning says Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.

The warning notes that the products were previously recalled on February 17, 2022, but some units were sold via online in error.

The products include 964-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder, 964-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder, 40The warning says Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.0-gram containers of Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder and 658-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections.

Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.