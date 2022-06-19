Peel police announce arrest in Brampton domestic homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police have arrested the man wanted for a domestic homicide in Brampton, officers confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to a residential neighbourhood at Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent, near Bramalea Road and Steeles Avneue, around 6 a.m. Friday for reports of a disturbance.

Police said officers located the woman inside the residence.

She was pronounced dead and police said there were obvious signs of trauma to her body. Police would not elaborate on what kind of injuries the woman sustained but said the homicide bureau had taken over the investigation.

Read more: Police looking for partner after woman found dead inside Brampton home

Peel police said Friday Linval Alfonso Ritchie was in a relationship with the woman. On Sunday afternoon, Peel Regional Police announced Ritchie had been arrested and charged. The force said more information would follow Monday.

UPDATE: Homicide Investigation

– Linval Ritchie has been arrested and charged

– Further updates to follow in a Media Release on June 20, 2022

– Thank you — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 19, 2022