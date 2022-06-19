Menu

Crime

Peel police announce arrest in Brampton domestic homicide investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues & Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 4:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Brampton woman found dead with obvious signs of trauma apartment basement: police' Brampton woman found dead with obvious signs of trauma apartment basement: police
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, police are now hunting for the victim’s intimate partner Linval Ritchie, wanted for murder.

Peel Regional Police have arrested the man wanted for a domestic homicide in Brampton, officers confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to a residential neighbourhood at Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent, near Bramalea Road and Steeles Avneue, around 6 a.m. Friday for reports of a disturbance.

Police said officers located the woman inside the residence.

She was pronounced dead and police said there were obvious signs of trauma to her body. Police would not elaborate on what kind of injuries the woman sustained but said the homicide bureau had taken over the investigation.

Read more: Police looking for partner after woman found dead inside Brampton home

Peel police said Friday Linval Alfonso Ritchie was in a relationship with the woman. On Sunday afternoon, Peel Regional Police announced Ritchie had been arrested and charged. The force said more information would follow Monday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime peel regional police Brampton peel police PRP Aloma Crescent Avondale Boulevard

