Fire

Barn in Lumby, B.C destroyed by fire, officials say

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 2:41 pm
The Lumby Fire Department responded to an overnight blaze that left a barn destroyed. View image in full screen
The Lumby Fire Department responded to an overnight blaze that left a barn destroyed.

The Lumby Fire Department responded to an overnight blaze that left a barn destroyed.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 1100-block of Mabel Lake Road.

Fire Chief Tony Clayton said a number of farm machinery and tools inside the barn at the time of the fire were also destroyed.

The Lavington Fire Department and BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue were called to assist due to the fire being located so far out of town and crews had to haul water to the scene.

Clayton said the blaze was contained within the barn and did not spread to nearby areas.

No occupants were inside the barn at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

However, one firefighter needed to be checked by a paramedic and was not injured.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined at this time.

