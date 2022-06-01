‘No criminality suspected’ in death at Shuswap Falls, RCMP say

RCMP have yet to determine how a camper at Shuswap Falls died, but say criminality is not suspected.
The man appeared to have been camping in the Lumby, B.C., area when RCMP were called in on Saturday, May 28, to help search for him.
According to Const. Chris Terleski, shortly after 6 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called in and located the man’s vehicle and travel trailer near the Shuswap Falls recreation area.
“With the assistance of an RCMP Police Dog Services team, the man was located deceased, down a steep embankment,” Terleski said.
“Due to the complexity of the terrain, Vernon Search and Rescue was called to provide assistance in recovering the man’s body.”
No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.
Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.
