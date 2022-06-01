Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘No criminality suspected’ in death at Shuswap Falls, RCMP say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 12:29 pm
Lumby and District Fire Department assisted Vernon Search and Rescue with the body recovery. View image in full screen
Lumby and District Fire Department assisted Vernon Search and Rescue with the body recovery. Courtesy: Search and Rescue

RCMP have yet to determine how a camper at Shuswap Falls died, but say criminality is not suspected.

The man appeared to have been camping in the Lumby, B.C., area when RCMP were called in on Saturday, May 28, to help search for him.

According to Const. Chris Terleski, shortly after 6 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called in and located the man’s vehicle and travel trailer near the Shuswap Falls recreation area.

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster' Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster
Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster – Feb 15, 2021

“With the assistance of an RCMP Police Dog Services team, the man was located deceased, down a steep embankment,” Terleski said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the complexity of the terrain, Vernon Search and Rescue was called to provide assistance in recovering the man’s body.”

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue prepares for busy 2021' Vernon Search and Rescue prepares for busy 2021
Vernon Search and Rescue prepares for busy 2021 – Jan 10, 2021

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.

Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Death tagCamping tagvernon rcmp tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagvernon search and rescue tagLumby Fire Department tagSteep Terrain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers