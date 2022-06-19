Menu

Canada

‘Deeply loved’ Whistler Search and Rescue volunteer found dead

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 1:21 pm
Toby Salin has been a Whistler Search and Rescue Society volunteer for more than eight years.
Toby Salin has been a Whistler Search and Rescue Society volunteer for more than eight years. Brad Sills/Whistler Search and Rescue Society

A “deeply loved” member of the Whistler Search and Rescue Society has been found deceased after an extensive search and rescue effort.

Toby Salin “came home to rest in the arms of those who cared so greatly for him” around 4 p.m., said Whistler Search and Rescue president Brad Sills in a Sunday statement.

“Toby was a deeply loved member of the Whistler SAR family and to the broader community that he volunteered his time to so diligently for over eight years,” wrote Sills.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. He will be sorely missed.”

Toby Salin, a member of the Whistler Search and Rescue Society, was reported missing on June 16, 2022.
Toby Salin, a member of the Whistler Search and Rescue Society, was last seen in Pemberton, B.C., on June 16, 2022. Handout/B.C. RCMP

Read more: ‘Beloved’ Whistler Search and Rescue volunteer missing, last seen in Pemberton, B.C.

Police, canine units, air services, search teams and volunteers spent Friday and Saturday searching for Salin, who was last seen on June 16 around 9 a.m.

Salin’s truck was later found off West Lillooet Lake Road around the In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road south of Pemberton. Crews scoured the shoreline and river obstacles of the Lower Lillooet River on Saturday but found no sign of him.

Click to play video: 'Search resumes in Kelowna for missing woman, dog feared swept away' Search resumes in Kelowna for missing woman, dog feared swept away
Search resumes in Kelowna for missing woman, dog feared swept away

Sills had previously said Salin’s disappearance was “not out of character,” as he was likely “scoping out his next big adventure in the mountains he loves so much.”

Salin has been described as an avid outdoorsman with a “plethora of skills,” including mountain biking, skiing and snowmobiling.

Global News has reached out to Pemberton RCMP for comment but did not receive a response in time of publication.

