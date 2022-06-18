Thunderstorm watch blankets much of central, southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Storm season is alive and well in Alberta as a severe thunderstorm watch blankets much of central and southern Alberta Saturday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the watch around 3:44 p.m.

The federal agency said rain showers and thunderstorms will develop along the foothills Saturday afternoon and will progress eastward in the evening.

“Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail,” Environment Canada stated.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

As of 4:30 p.m., severe thunderstorm watches were issued for Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, City of Calgary, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost, Drumheller, Three Hills, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Okotoks, High River, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.