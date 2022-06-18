Menu

Thunderstorm watch blankets much of central, southern Alberta

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 7:35 pm
People walk through high winds and heavy rain in downtown Calgary on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. View image in full screen
People walk through high winds and heavy rain in downtown Calgary on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Global News

Storm season is alive and well in Alberta as a severe thunderstorm watch blankets much of central and southern Alberta Saturday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the watch around 3:44 p.m.

The federal agency said rain showers and thunderstorms will develop along the foothills Saturday afternoon and will progress eastward in the evening.

Read more: Memorial Drive berm to stay up with temporary breaks added to help with traffic flow

“Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail,” Environment Canada stated.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

As of 4:30 p.m., severe thunderstorm watches were issued for Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, City of Calgary, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost, Drumheller, Three Hills, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Okotoks, High River, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.

