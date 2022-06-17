Hamilton’s ‘Coach O’ among Hall of Fame inductees

Send this page to someone via email

It was a special night for Hamilton as 13 football players were inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Friday.

Due to the pandemic, both the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 were inducted.

Hamilton Head Coach Orlondo Steinauer was among them.

“Coach O” played 12 seasons in the CFL, spending most of his career between Toronto and Hamilton. He racked up five All-CFL honours during his Hall of Fame Career.

“It’s an exciting time; I’m just soaking it in. That’s one thing — when I’ve spoken to other players (like) Dave Dickenson and Mike O’Shea, they encourage me to soak things up, so that’s what I’m doing.”

He says he’s enjoying just every moment of it.

“I’ll always remember it. I’m excited for family also to enjoy it and (it’s) a special time.”

Henry “Smilin’ Hank” Burris was honoured in the 2020 Hall of Fame Class.

“I’m still dreaming,” said Burris during his induction speech. He told his fellow Hall of Fame inductees that he’ll “take the memories, but it’s the friendships that make it special.”

Burris broke into the CFL in 1997 with the Calgary Stampeders, but played two seasons with the Tiger-Cats in 2012-13. He said being inducted in the city he played in was special.

“For me, I’m still a Ti-Cat at heart, I’m still cheering for the Ti-Cats and I’m still saying the Oskee-Wee-Wee chant, (and) it feels like I’m at home.”

Other players that were inducted in the 2020 class include offensive linemen Clyde Brock and Freddie Childress, along with quarterback Greg Vavra. In the builder category, former Calgary Stampeder head coach and current president and GM John Hufnagel, and former Saint Mary’s University coach Larry Uteck, were honoured.

Alongside Steinauer in the 2021 class, players inducted included defensive linemen Will Johnson and Mike Walker, wide receiver Nik Lewis and defensive back Don Wilson. Former Montreal Alouette coach Marv Levy and the sixth commissioner of the CFL Doug Mitchell were inducted in the Builder category.

The induction ceremony comes the day before the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Calgary Stampeders in the team’s home opener for the 2022 season.