Death of young woman in northeast Calgary deemed suspicious by police

The death of a woman in her 20s in northeast Calgary on Friday is considered suspicious at this time, the Calgary Police Service said.

Police were called around 7 a.m to the 0-100 block of Castleridge Drive N.E. after reports of a person in medical distress.

A woman in her 20s was found dead inside the home, according to a CPS news release.

Police say the death is considered suspicious at this time after an autopsy was done on Friday.

Officers were unable to provide further information about the victim’s identity because they were still notifying her family.

No additional details were available as of publishing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.