Police looking for pair involved with spree of Calgary pharmacy robberies

Calgary police are looking for help from the public in identifying two people they believe are responsible for multiple pharmacy robberies this week.

Investigators say the suspects could be youth and said they verbally threatened store staff with a firearm on multiple occasions.

At around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the pair entered a Pharmasave-brand pharmacy at 805 Edmonton Trail N.E. where they threatened, but did not harm, the staff and customers. Police said when their attempts to get money or narcotics were unsuccessful, they left on foot.

Investigators said the same pair entered another Pharmasave-brand pharmacy at 11 Hidden Creek Drive N.W. less than an hour later, unsuccessfully trying to get into the safe, then fleeing.

At 10:15 a.m. the same day, police believe the suspects entered an IDA-brand pharmacy at 6213 Centre Street North, where they threatened the staff with a firearm before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash and narcotics. No one was injured, but police caution these types of events are very traumatizing to the victims.

The Calgary Police Service believe the same suspects are connected to additional robberies on Tuesday and Thursday, at:

Pharmasave located at 3803 26 Avenue S.W.

Riverside Remedies Pharmacy located at 630 1 Avenue N.E.

The Medicine Shop pharmacy located at 5440 4 Street N.W.

Cornerstone IDA Pharmasave located at 5102 Rundlehorn Drive N.E.

Coventry Pharmacy and Travel Clinic located at 110-790 Coventry Drive N.E.

Copperfield Pharmasave located at 222-15566 McIvor Blvd. S.E.

Glenbrooke Pharmasave located at 3803 26 Avenue S.W.

Pharmasave located at 79 Martindale Blvd. N.E.

Ogden Pharmacy located at 1603 62 Avenue S.E.

Police released photos of the suspects, “given the serious nature of these crimes.”

CPS Staff Sgt. Rod Harbridge said the level of violence in the robberies of pharmacists – who provide essential services – is “unacceptable.”

“We remain dedicated to thoroughly investigating these disturbing and concerning incidents,” he said in a statement.

“We believe the same two suspects are connected to this recent series of robberies and once they are located and in custody, occurrences are expected to decline. In the meantime, we continue to work with pharmacy owners and employees to implement crime prevention recommendations.”

Anyone with information about the incidents of the pair involved are asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers.