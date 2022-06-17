Prince Albert, Sask. police confirms recent suspicious death deemed a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) confirmed that the suspicious death investigation they responded to on June 16 is now being investigated as a homicide.

This comes after the completion of an autopsy on June 17, 2022.

“Police can confirm that the 41-year-old man located deceased on Thursday has been identified as Joseph Sayese from Prince Albert,” stated PAPS in a release.

“Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 Block of 10th Street East on Friday and continue to investigate.”

PAPS have made no arrests at this time.

According to an earlier statement, PAPS responded to a report of a disturbance before 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at a multi-unit dwelling in the 200 Block of 10th Street East.

When police arrived, they located a deceased 41-year-old man.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continues to investigate the suspicious death.

People can expect an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

— with files from Andrew Benson

