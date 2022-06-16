Prince Albert Police investigating suspicious death

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a report of a disturbance at a multi-unit dwelling in the 200 Block of 10th Street East.
When police arrived, they located a deceased 41-year-old man.
The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continues to investigate the suspicious death.
Trending Stories
People can expect an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
More to come…
Saskatoon man stabbed with syringe at local pub
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments