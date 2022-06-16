Menu

Canada

Prince Albert Police investigating suspicious death

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 5:35 pm
Prince Albert Police responded to the incident just before 11 a.m. on June 16, 2022.
Prince Albert Police responded to the incident just before 11 a.m. on June 16, 2022. File / Global News

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a report of a disturbance at a multi-unit dwelling in the 200 Block of 10th Street East.

When police arrived, they located a deceased 41-year-old man.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continues to investigate the suspicious death.

People can expect an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

More to come…

