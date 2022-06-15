Regina man charged with child pornography offences

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) has charged a Regina man with child pornography offences for the possession and distribution of child pornography through two online social media sites.
35-year-old Zackary Bellegrade has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of child pornography.
- Two counts of distribution of child pornography.
On May 3, 2022, members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a Regina residence identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.
Trending Stories
He was released from the Regina Provincial Court with numerous conditions.
His next court appearance is on July 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments