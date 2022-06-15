Menu

Canada

Regina man charged with child pornography offences

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 7:18 pm
Saskatchewan ICE Unit gets more officers to deal with increasing child exploitation files View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit charged the 35-year-old male after possession and distribution of child pornography through two popular online social media applications. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) has charged a Regina man with child pornography offences for the possession and distribution of child pornography through two online social media sites.

35-year-old Zackary Bellegrade has been charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of child pornography.
  • Two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Read more: Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021

On May 3, 2022, members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a Regina residence identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

He was released from the Regina Provincial Court with numerous conditions.

His next court appearance is on July 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism' Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism
Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism
