Vernon to host university football game between UBC, Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two of Canada’s premier university football teams will be clashing in the Okanagan this summer.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the UBC Thunderbirds and Calgary Dinos will square off in the Kalamalka Bowl in Vernon.

Organizing the game was Sean Smith, head coach of the Vernon Secondary School Panthers, who says the idea is to help promote football in the North Okanagan.

“The idea was having an event that the community can get behind and support,” said Smith, who’s also president of the Kalamalka Bowl Society.

The exhibition game will take place at Greater Vernon Athletics Park, the brightly lit sports field at the intersection of Highway 97 and College Way.

Story continues below advertisement

The neutral-site game will be part of a two-day event promoting football in the area, with a youth skills camp taking place on Tuesday afternoon at Polson Park. The Wednesday game will start at 7 p.m.

Asked how he managed to wrangle UBC and Calgary playing in the Okanagan, Smith said he learned the Dinos were thinking of playing a game in either Kelowna or Kamloops.

“Why don’t you play in Vernon?” queried Smith. “It’s halfway and we’ll do a good job of it and we’ll make it a community event.”

2:04 No sold-out home opener for Saskatchewan Roughriders No sold-out home opener for Saskatchewan Roughriders

Smith says one of their goals is to ensure both teams “not only get good competition, but they have fun. We want some events for them, have dinner for them, all that kind of stuff.”

He also said the idea came to life two years ago, but that it was shelved because of COVID-19 in 2020 and the U-Sports not having any exhibition games last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“And three weeks ago, we got both teams to agree (to playing in Vernon),” said Smith.

Along with having a half-time show, Smith says he hopes to see a great atmosphere at the game.

“It’s not just two teams playing. We want to do it up professionally, have announcements, all that kind of stuff,” said Smith. “We hope the whole thing will draw people.”

4:38 Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter – May 21, 2022

Being a preseason game, it’s unknown how many Okanagan athletes will be in the game, but last year, UBC had four players from the region while Calgary had five.

Global News has reached out to UBC and Calgary for comment on the exhibition game.

For more information about the game, visit KalBowl.com.

Advertisement