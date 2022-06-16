Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario NDP set to meet to select interim leader; expected pick is Peter Tabuns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2022 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH: Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying 'it’s time for me to pass the torch' – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP‘s provincial council is set to meet later this month to vote on an interim leader, expected to be Peter Tabuns, a longtime New Democrat.

The party’s top job became available after Andrea Horwath announced on election night that she was resigning.

Read more: Ontario NDP to recommend long-time MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader: party source

Party sources say the caucus recommended Tabuns, who has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and who has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Trending Stories

The party’s provincial council is set to vote on the recommendation June 28.

Read more: ‘Time for me to pass the torch’: Andrea Horwath stepping down as Ontario NDP leader

Story continues below advertisement

Horwath led the NDP since 2009, and saw the party rise from third party to Official Opposition status in 2018 with 40 seats, but while the New Democrats remain in Opposition after this election, their seat count is diminished to 31.

The party has not yet set rules or a date for a leadership race.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NDP tagOntario politics tagAndrea Horwath tagontario ndp tagNDP leader tagPeter Tabuns tagOntario NDP Leader tagOntario New Democrats tagndp peter tabuns tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers