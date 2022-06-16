Menu

Crime

Calgary driver criminally charged for going 135 km/h in construction zone

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 16, 2022 12:59 pm
A driver has been criminally charged after driving 85 km/h over the speed limit in an active construction zone in Calgary on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A driver has been criminally charged after driving 85 km/h over the speed limit in an active construction zone in Calgary on Tuesday. Callum Smith / Global News

A driver has been criminally charged after driving 85 km/h over the speed limit in an active construction zone in Calgary on Tuesday.

The motorist clocked at 135 km/h in a marked 50 km/h construction zone on Stoney Trail N.E. west of Deerfoot Trail N.E. Police say road conditions were poor because of the heavy rain earlier this week, and the lane closest to the median was closed with flashing warning lights because workers and vehicles were in that lane.

The vehicle made no attempt to slow as it approached or travelled through the construction zone, according to a Calgary Police Service news release on Thursday morning.



Read more: 2 people seriously injured after crash at Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive: Calgary Police Service

“We are seeing an increased frequency of high-speed driving offences lately. It is becoming more common to see drivers speeding in excess of 50 km/h over the posted speed limit and a number of my officers have clocked drivers in excess of 100 km/h over the posted speed limit,” acting inspector Rob Patterson said in a statement.



The CPS said excessive speeds can result in a criminal charge and officers will be cracking down on offenders.

“Where evidence exists to support the charge, we will be charging the most serious offenders under Section 320.13 of the Criminal Code with dangerous operation of a conveyance,” Patterson said.

