Crime

Kitchener man facing attempted murder charge in connection with stabbing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 11:02 am
According to police, officers were called to Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard after a disturbance was called in. View image in full screen
According to police, officers were called to Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard after a disturbance was called in. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard after a disturbance was called in.

Read more: Teens sent to Kitchener hospital after being injured by edged weapon, police say

Officers found a 34-year-old Kitchener man suffering from stab wounds. Police say the officers discovered that a man had taken off in his vehicle after the incident.

They say officers from the major crime unit tracked the man down a day later in Kitchener and arrested him.

Read more: Police make arrest after woman stalked by man in Kitchener for weeks

A 57-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault.

Police believe this was a targeted incident as the suspect and victim know one another. They say there is no concern for public safety.

