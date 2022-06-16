Kitchener man facing attempted murder charge in connection with stabbing

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on Tuesday night.
According to police, officers were called to Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard after a disturbance was called in.
Officers found a 34-year-old Kitchener man suffering from stab wounds. Police say the officers discovered that a man had taken off in his vehicle after the incident.
Trending Stories
They say officers from the major crime unit tracked the man down a day later in Kitchener and arrested him.
A 57-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault.
Police believe this was a targeted incident as the suspect and victim know one another. They say there is no concern for public safety.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments