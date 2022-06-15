Menu

Crime

Victim dies from injuries 1 day after southeast Calgary shooting, 35-year-old man charged

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 10:59 pm
Police are at the scene of a shooting that sent one man in life-threatening condition to the hospital on June 14. View image in full screen
Police are at the scene of a shooting that killed another man on June 14. Global News

A 35-year-old man has been charged following a shooting in southeast Calgary on Tuesday that left one man dead.

Police said officers were called for reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of 45 Street S.E. at around 8:10 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. In a news release on Wednesday evening, police said he had “succumbed to his injuries a short while ago.”

Officials said the Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is now assisting with the investigation.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and a senseless act that has cost someone their life,” said Martin Schiavetta with the CPS’ homicide unit. “Thankfully, we were able to locate, arrest and charge the person believed to be responsible in less than 48 hours.”

Read more: Calgary man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Forest Lawn

Story continues below advertisement

Sam Frank Barbera is facing several charges in relation to the shooting, including one count of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Trending Stories

Barbera is also facing the following charges:

  • One count of knowingly possessing a firearm or restricted weapon
  • One count of possession of a weapon obtained by crime
  • One count of discharging a firearm with intent
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

After consultation with the Crown prosecution, Barbera will also be facing additional charges in relation to the death of the victim, police said.

Thee shooting marks the 14th homicide and 66th shooting in Calgary this year, and police said the issue of gun crime is being addressed by “several areas of the service through investigations, enforcement and prevention.”

“While a significant portion of shootings are targeted in our city, gun violence doesn’t just impact those involved in crime. It puts our entire community at risk,” Schiavetta said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

