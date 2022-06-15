Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police equipment stolen from unmarked vehicle in downtown Calgary

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 4:50 pm
A police vest was among the items stolen from an unmarked Calgary police vehicle in the downtown core Tuesday, June 14, 2022. View image in full screen
A police vest was among the items stolen from an unmarked Calgary police vehicle in the downtown core Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Courtesy, CPS

Calgary police equipment, including an armoured vest and two Glock 9mm magazines, was stolen out of an unmarked, on-duty police vehicle in the downtown core on Tuesday.

The Calgary Police Service said Wednesday it wants to notify the public of the stolen items in the interest of public safety and awareness for the potential fraudulent use of police clothing.

Read more: Edmonton police uniform and equipment stolen from vehicle in St. Albert

Calgary police said the vehicle was parked in the downtown core on Tuesday. When officers returned to the vehicle, they noticed the following equipment had been taken from the vehicle:

  • A large, black, Ready Vest, with a police patch on the front and back, including fitted soft-armour panels. The Ready Vest was equipped with:
    • Two full Glock 9mm magazines
    • Silver Smith & Wesson handcuffs
    • U.S. Armor Molle pouches for magazines
  • Police-issued black radio holder (no radio)
  • Police-issued baton
  • Police-issued Cannon binoculars with a black case

Calgary police ask anyone with concerns about the authenticity of a police officer approaching them to call 9-1-1 to verify the identity of the officer. Police said every officer is required to carry their badge and identify themselves by either their last name or regimental number when asked by a member of the public.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police uniform, equipment stolen from unsecured RCMP vehicle in northern Alberta

“We understand this may cause alarm and concern for the community and we have dedicated several resources to this investigation in hopes of quickly recovering this equipment,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger with the CPS general investigations unit.

“If you are ever concerned about the authenticity of an officer you are dealing with, do not hesitate to contact Calgary 9-1-1 to verify their identity.”

The CPS said an investigation is underway into how the vehicle was accessed and who might have been in the area at the time of the crime.

13
A baton was among the items stolen from an unmarked Calgary police vehicle in the downtown core Tuesday, June 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A baton was among the items stolen from an unmarked Calgary police vehicle in the downtown core Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Courtesy, CPS
23
Binoculars were among the items stolen from an unmarked Calgary police vehicle in the downtown core Tuesday, June 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Binoculars were among the items stolen from an unmarked Calgary police vehicle in the downtown core Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Courtesy, CPS
33
A police vest was among the items stolen from an unmarked Calgary police vehicle in the downtown core Tuesday, June 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A police vest was among the items stolen from an unmarked Calgary police vehicle in the downtown core Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Courtesy, CPS
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagpolice equipment stolen tagCalgary police equipment stolen tagDowntown Calgary stolen equipment tagStolen Calgary police equipment tagStolen police equipment tagStolen police vest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers