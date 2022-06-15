Police equipment stolen from unmarked vehicle in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police equipment, including an armoured vest and two Glock 9mm magazines, was stolen out of an unmarked, on-duty police vehicle in the downtown core on Tuesday.

The Calgary Police Service said Wednesday it wants to notify the public of the stolen items in the interest of public safety and awareness for the potential fraudulent use of police clothing.

Calgary police said the vehicle was parked in the downtown core on Tuesday. When officers returned to the vehicle, they noticed the following equipment had been taken from the vehicle:

A large, black, Ready Vest, with a police patch on the front and back, including fitted soft-armour panels. The Ready Vest was equipped with: Two full Glock 9mm magazines Silver Smith & Wesson handcuffs U.S. Armor Molle pouches for magazines

Police-issued black radio holder (no radio)

Police-issued baton

Police-issued Cannon binoculars with a black case

Calgary police ask anyone with concerns about the authenticity of a police officer approaching them to call 9-1-1 to verify the identity of the officer. Police said every officer is required to carry their badge and identify themselves by either their last name or regimental number when asked by a member of the public.

“We understand this may cause alarm and concern for the community and we have dedicated several resources to this investigation in hopes of quickly recovering this equipment,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger with the CPS general investigations unit.

“If you are ever concerned about the authenticity of an officer you are dealing with, do not hesitate to contact Calgary 9-1-1 to verify their identity.”

The CPS said an investigation is underway into how the vehicle was accessed and who might have been in the area at the time of the crime.

