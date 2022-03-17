Police uniform, equipment stolen from unsecured RCMP vehicle in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Grande Prairie RCMP are searching for a suspect and stolen police equipment after a theft in northern Alberta Wednesday night.

The incident started just after 10:40 p.m., when RCMP said they found a vehicle in the area of 162 Avenue and 102 Street in Grande Prairie that had been reported stolen.

Police said a man and a woman were inside the vehicle.

When RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle, police said the suspects drove away and ended up driving off the road.

Officers were able to arrest the woman but said the man got away on foot.

Police said the man then got into a nearby unsecured police vehicle and drove away.

The police vehicle was later recovered, but the following items were missing:

RCMP patrol jacket

RCMP toque

handcuffs

hard body armour

40-millimetre extended range impact weapon

The extended range impact weapon is a less-lethal weapon that fires large sponge or silicon-tipped rounds.

Police allege the suspect stole another vehicle in the Spirit River area. That vehicle is described as a brown 2019 Jeep Grande Cherokee with Alberta licence plate CCB 0087.

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to search for the stolen vehicle and the male suspect.

Anyone with information about the Jeep or the suspect is advised by the RCMP to not approach, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.