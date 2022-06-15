N.B. police search for driver of SUV that allegedly struck teenage cyclist

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a hit and run after a teenager riding a bicycle was struck by someone driving a sport utility vehicle in Riverview over the weekend.
According to a news release, police responded to a report of a hit and run involving an SUV and a cyclist at the intersection of Yale Avenue and Whitepine Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.
“The SUV struck the cyclist and (the driver) failed to remain at the scene,” it said. “The 15-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries.”
The suspect vehicle is described as a burgundy SUV. A licence plate number is not available.
