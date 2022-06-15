N.B. police search for driver of SUV that allegedly struck teenage cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a hit and run after a teenager riding a bicycle was struck by someone driving a sport utility vehicle in Riverview over the weekend.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a hit and run involving an SUV and a cyclist at the intersection of Yale Avenue and Whitepine Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

“The SUV struck the cyclist and (the driver) failed to remain at the scene,” it said. “The 15-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a burgundy SUV. A licence plate number is not available.

“Despite the limited information, police are hoping that anyone travelling in the area at the time of the incident, or who witnessed the hit and run, may have information that can help further the investigation,” it said.

“Police are also asking anyone who was driving through the area at the time of the incident and has dash-cam footage to review their footage.”Anyone with information is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.