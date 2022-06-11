Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision on N.B. highway

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: June 10' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: June 10
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from June 10, 2022.

RCMP say a 56-year-old New Brunswicker died after a tractor-trailer hit a parked motorcycle.

In a Saturday release, police said that around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a tractor-trailer was driving eastbound on the highway in Prince of Wales, N.B.

It is believed that the trailer hit the motorcycle parked on the shoulder of the highway, and the motorcycle then struck its driver who had been standing beside it.

Trending Stories

Read more: New Brunswick village decries increase in crime amid alleged lack of police action

The man from Musquash, N.B., was taken to hospital and later died from the injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, said RCMP.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation to help determine the cause of the collision,” read the release.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagMotorcycle Crash tagMan dead tagtractor-trailer crash tagPrince of Wales tagPrince of Wales crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers