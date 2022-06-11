RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision on N.B. highway

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 56-year-old New Brunswicker died after a tractor-trailer hit a parked motorcycle.

In a Saturday release, police said that around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a tractor-trailer was driving eastbound on the highway in Prince of Wales, N.B.

It is believed that the trailer hit the motorcycle parked on the shoulder of the highway, and the motorcycle then struck its driver who had been standing beside it.

The man from Musquash, N.B., was taken to hospital and later died from the injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, said RCMP.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation to help determine the cause of the collision,” read the release.

