Low-cost airline Swoop begins service to Saskatoon airport

Passengers can now enjoy flying out to Winnipeg and Edmonton from Saskatoon for cheap. Skyxe Saskatoon Airport (Skyxe) welcomed its new low-cost carrier, Swoop.

Swoop is Canada’s leading low-cost airline that operates as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet group and first launched its service in 2018.

The airline’s first flight took off on June 14, 2022.

“Today’s flights mark Swoop’s introduction into the province of Saskatchewan and we’re excited to be celebrating the new non-stop service to Winnipeg and Edmonton,” said Swoop president Bob Cummings.

“These routes will help fill the demand that we are seeing especially as we kick off summer and we’re eager to travel again.”

This year, Swoop has expanded so far where their goal is to make air travel more affordable, convenient and accessible. Cummings said by the end of summer, there will be 32 destinations added to the airline and its fleet of aircraft will go from 10 to 16.

“We know residents of Saskatoon are keen to travel and visit friends and family after too long years,” said Cummings.

“These new routes will offer residents an affordable option to connect Edmonton and Winnipeg and later this month, Toronto.”

The Saskatoon Airport Authority president and CEO said it’s exciting and thrilling to have Swoop join their community and the new partnership is seen as positive for the airport and community in terms of recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s indicating confidence in the Saskatoon market,” said Stephen Maybury. “This is a new airline to our community with a great connectivity both inbound to our tourism economy out to Winnipeg, Edmonton and Toronto markets.”

The airline will track how flights go for the three markets over the summer and will see if there’s an opportunity to expand into the south.

