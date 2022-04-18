Spiking fuel costs mean pricier fares for passengers, Swoop president says

Send this page to someone via email

The new president of budget airline Swoop says the spike in jet fuel prices will have to be passed on to passengers – at least in part – even as competition ramps up among discount carriers.

Bob Cummings, named president of the WestJet Group’s ultra-low-cost subsidiary last week, said in an interview Monday that budget carriers aim to minimize the impact of labour and fuel costs on airfares, but that market forces always leave a mark.

Fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions and oil import bans, helped push up the price of jet fuel by 129 per cent year over year to nearly US$153 per barrel by April 8, according to the International Air Transport Association.

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen says fuel costs amount to a major headwind for airlines in the coming quarters.

Cummings, who returns to Swoop after a three-and-a-half-year stint away from the company, nonetheless expects bookings to surpass pre-pandemic levels this summer.

Other hurdles include rapid domestic expansions by rivals Flair Airlines and the upstart Lynx Air and ongoing COVID-19 testing requirements by the United States.