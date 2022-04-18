Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Spiking fuel costs mean pricier fares for passengers, Swoop president says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Cost of flights are going up amid strong demand for travel' Cost of flights are going up amid strong demand for travel
Gone are the days of cheap pandemic-era flight deals. The cost of travel and flights are going up. And all this is happening, while Flair could be grounded soon. Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead talks about airfare and budget airlines.

The new president of budget airline Swoop says the spike in jet fuel prices will have to be passed on to passengers – at least in part – even as competition ramps up among discount carriers.

Bob Cummings, named president of the WestJet Group’s ultra-low-cost subsidiary last week, said in an interview Monday that budget carriers aim to minimize the impact of labour and fuel costs on airfares, but that market forces always leave a mark.

Read more: Canadian airlines asking appeal court panel to quash passenger rights rules

 

Fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions and oil import bans, helped push up the price of jet fuel by 129 per cent year over year to nearly US$153 per barrel by April 8, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen says fuel costs amount to a major headwind for airlines in the coming quarters.

Click to play video: 'Flight costs soar as Canadian travellers head back on planes' Flight costs soar as Canadian travellers head back on planes
Flight costs soar as Canadian travellers head back on planes – Oct 18, 2021

Cummings, who returns to Swoop after a three-and-a-half-year stint away from the company, nonetheless expects bookings to surpass pre-pandemic levels this summer.

Other hurdles include rapid domestic expansions by rivals Flair Airlines and the upstart Lynx Air and ongoing COVID-19 testing requirements by the United States.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagFuel Prices tagSwoop tagtravel Canada tagTravel costs tagTravel News tagairfaire prices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers