Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate after pair chased at gunpoint in West Broadway

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 2:54 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were chased at gunpoint in the West Broadway neighbourhood early Tuesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were chased at gunpoint in the West Broadway neighbourhood early Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating an armed robbery in the West Broadway neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Police say two victims in their 20s were heading east on Broadway around 3:30 a.m. when an unknown man crossed the street and started talking to them.

Read more: 3 girls, aged 12 to 15, charged in schoolyard assault Thursday night, Winnipeg police say

They say the man pulled up his shirt, showing the victims a gun in his waistband.

Investigators say the victims ran away with the suspect chasing them.

Click to play video: 'Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase' Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase
Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase – Mar 10, 2022

They say one of the victims dropped some of his personal property as he ran, which was picked up by the suspect.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Both victims were able to get away safely and call police.

Read more: Woman found critically injured in Winnipeg school yard

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagArmed Robbery tagBroadway tagWest Broadway tagWinniepg POlice tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers