Winnipeg police investigate after pair chased at gunpoint in West Broadway

The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating an armed robbery in the West Broadway neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Police say two victims in their 20s were heading east on Broadway around 3:30 a.m. when an unknown man crossed the street and started talking to them.

They say the man pulled up his shirt, showing the victims a gun in his waistband.

Investigators say the victims ran away with the suspect chasing them.

They say one of the victims dropped some of his personal property as he ran, which was picked up by the suspect.

Both victims were able to get away safely and call police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).