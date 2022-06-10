3 girls, aged 12 to 15, charged in schoolyard assault Thursday night, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three girls between the ages of 12 and 15 are facing charges after an incident Thursday night at a school field in the Centennial neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to the field around 9 p.m., and with the help of the Air1 helicopter, found a victim who was being assaulted by a group of people.

Ground units co-ordinated with the helicopter and tracked down three suspects near McDermot Avenue and Frances Street.

The victim, a teenage girl with serious upper-body injuries, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Teen charged after machete assaults at Winnipeg youth shelter

Police said a knife and drugs were seized during the arrests, and that the victim and suspects knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Two girls, 12 and 15, are facing aggravated assault charges and were released on an undertaking.

A 13-year-old girl remains in youth custody and has been charged with aggravated assault, possessing a weapon and possessing both meth and fentanyl.