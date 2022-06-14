Menu

Crime

Woman found critically injured in Winnipeg school yard

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 1:38 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A woman in her 20s was found injured and bleeding in the yard at Chief Peguis Junior High early Tuesday. Global News

Police say no charges have been laid after an injured woman was found in a Winnipeg school yard early Tuesday.

A passerby called police after finding the woman injured and bleeding in the yard at Chief Peguis Junior High, on Rothesay Street, around 1:15 a.m.

Read more: 3 girls, aged 12 to 15, charged in schoolyard assault Thursday night, Winnipeg police say

The woman in her 20s was rushed to hospital in critical condition where police say she has since been upgraded to stable.

Police haven’t said how the woman was injured.

Click to play video: 'Police Investigate Scene Of Early Morning Assault' Police Investigate Scene Of Early Morning Assault
Police Investigate Scene Of Early Morning Assault – May 26, 2022

Three youths were arrested in the area.

Read more: Shooting on St. Mary’s Road sends man to hospital: Winnipeg police

But police say no charges were laid because the victim did not provide further information to investigators.

A police spokesperson told Global News all three youths have been released.

