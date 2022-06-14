Woman found critically injured in Winnipeg school yard

Send this page to someone via email

Police say no charges have been laid after an injured woman was found in a Winnipeg school yard early Tuesday.

A passerby called police after finding the woman injured and bleeding in the yard at Chief Peguis Junior High, on Rothesay Street, around 1:15 a.m.

The woman in her 20s was rushed to hospital in critical condition where police say she has since been upgraded to stable.

Police haven’t said how the woman was injured.

0:19 Police Investigate Scene Of Early Morning Assault Police Investigate Scene Of Early Morning Assault – May 26, 2022

Three youths were arrested in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

But police say no charges were laid because the victim did not provide further information to investigators.

A police spokesperson told Global News all three youths have been released.

WPS responded to a passerby noticing a seriously injured female outside Chief Peguis JH. 3 youths were taken into custody. The victim did not provide further details. Suspects released no charges.

Media Release:https://t.co/2VGbmjNp4v — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 14, 2022