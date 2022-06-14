Woman found critically injured in Winnipeg school yard

Police say no charges have been laid after an injured woman was found in a Winnipeg school yard early Tuesday.
A passerby called police after finding the woman injured and bleeding in the yard at Chief Peguis Junior High, on Rothesay Street, around 1:15 a.m.
The woman in her 20s was rushed to hospital in critical condition where police say she has since been upgraded to stable.
Police haven’t said how the woman was injured.
Three youths were arrested in the area.
But police say no charges were laid because the victim did not provide further information to investigators.
A police spokesperson told Global News all three youths have been released.
