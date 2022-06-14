Former Hamilton mayor Bob Bratina is on board to run for top job in October vote

Send this page to someone via email

Former Hamilton mayor Bob Bratina is officially a candidate for the city’s top political job.

Also a past broadcaster and an MP for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek between 2015 and 2021, Bratina is joining two other current candidates to make a run for the mayoral gig in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Bratina, 78, told 900 CHML’s Bill Kelly Show it’s obvious the current city administration needs to “step up” its game and assure taxpayers that they’re getting full value for their money.

“All of us as candidates need to go on a listening tour and face-to-face talk to people in coffee shops and malls,” Bratina said.

“Find out what their priorities are, what’s concerning them. We all know a lot of it will be affordability.”

As of June 14, there are three mayoral candidates, with former chamber of commerce exec Keanin Loomis and former head of the taxi drivers’ union Ejaz Butt in the race with Bratina.

Bratina chose not to seek re-election federally last year amid his opposition to the federal government’s $1.7-billion funding commitment for Hamilton’s light rail transit line.

At the time, he suggested that rising interest rates and the cost of fuel will potentially affect city finances and that the municipality should pen a plan B just in case circumstances force the government to alter its decision to mitigate a lack of municipal funds.

“There’s a question of how much operations and management is going to cost. We’ve heard $30 million a year for 30 years. That would be a tax implication for the residential taxpayer,” Bratina said.

“Obviously we’ll have to sit down when we hear whatever those real numbers are and make a decision on that.”

Bratina’s career in Hamilton politics kicked off in 2004 when he won a byelection spurred on by Andrea Horwath’s move to provincial politics under the NDP flag.

During his time as a downtown councillor, Bratina sat on GO Transit’s board of directors.

He would be successful in a 2010 mayoral run, holding the top post until 2014.

Former Hamilton Mountain MP Scott Duvall seeking return to city politics

Former Hamilton Mountain MP Scott Duvall has put his hat in the ring to represent Central Mountain as a councillor.

Duvall, a past president with the United Steelworkers Local 5338, has already held the Ward 7 post as a councillor between 2006 until 2015 before being elected as a New Democrat to the House of Commons in a federal election.

He sat as the chair of the city’s steel issues subcommittee during his tenure.

Last year, Duvall expressed a desire to spend more time with his family after over a decade in elected office and did not seek re-election during the 2021 Canadian federal campaign

He was succeeded by Liberal candidate Lisa Hepfner.