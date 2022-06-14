Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

According to Peterborough County OPP, over the last decade, its patrol area is in the top-5 for fatalities in several categories compared with other OPP jurisdictions.

Those categories include marine, ATV, snowmobile and motorcycle fatalities.

“We definitely need to work on that,” Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News Peterborough.

“We have a lot of lakes and trails in the region for ATVs and snow machines. I think a lot of people come to our area to enjoy those things. That definitely plays into it. We need to be more vigilant and we’re doing everything we can.”

Peterborough County tops the list for marine fatalities with 12 — the main factor for local marine deaths is capsizing, according to stats provided by the OPP.

Some 85 per cent of those victims weren’t wearing personal flotation devices.

The region is ranked second for ATV deaths with 10 in the last decade. Police say the main factor in those deaths was speed.

Local snowmobile fatalities rank third compared with other OPP jurisdictions, with eight over the last 10 years. Again, the main factor was speed.

“We have our marine patrols out seven days a week in the summer. Our sleds are out there all the time in the winter. ATV patrols have picked up. We have a dedicated unit out there, our community policing unit, that is dedicated to the sleds, boats and ATVs,” Ayotte said.

“We’re doing all we can, but we need everyone coming to the area, and everyone from the area, to wear the proper safety equipment, refrain from drug and alcohol use if you’re operating, and just be safe out there.”

And Peterborough County is fifth for motorcycle deaths with 12. The main factor was the operator losing control.

“The majority of those happened up County Road 507. We had a bad rash of those over the last several years. That road is under construction right now, so that’s playing into our favour,” Ayotte said.

“It’s something we’re not happy with in this area. We’re working with the county and we have the community safety zone on Highway 28 now, which is something we put in place.

“It’s just something we really need to work on and we need the public’s help as well.”