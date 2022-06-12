Motorcyclist airlifted after head-on crash in North Kawartha Township: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate a head-on crash in North Kawartha Township on Saturday morning involving a motorcyclist who suffered life- threatening injuries.

According to police, the collision between a motorcycle and car occurred around 8 a.m Saturday on Northeys Bay Road at Fire Route 19, just south of the hamlet of Woodview in North Kawartha Township.

OPP say the motorcyclist was airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed between Hwy. 28 and County Road 6 for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

1:09 2 dead after motorcycle collides head-on with car in Uxbridge, Ont., police say 2 dead after motorcycle collides head-on with car in Uxbridge, Ont., police say