Traffic

Motorcyclist airlifted after head-on crash in North Kawartha Township: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist airlifted following head-on collision in North Kawartha Township' Motorcyclist airlifted following head-on collision in North Kawartha Township
Peterborough County OPP say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision with a car on Saturday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on Northeys Bay Road at Fire Route 19. The collision remains under investigation.

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate a head-on crash in North Kawartha Township on Saturday morning involving a motorcyclist who suffered life- threatening injuries.

According to police, the collision between a motorcycle and car occurred around 8 a.m Saturday on Northeys Bay Road at Fire Route 19, just south of the hamlet of Woodview in North Kawartha Township.

OPP say the motorcyclist was airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 dead after ATV, car collide near Alderville First Nation, arrest made: OPP

The road was closed between Hwy. 28 and County Road 6 for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

