Crime

2 dead after ATV, car collide near Alderville First Nation, arrest made: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 4:36 pm
file photo View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say two people were killed following a collision between an ATV and a car near Alderville First Nation on June 11, 2022. OPP

Northumberland OPP say two people died following a collision between a car and an ATV near Alderville First Nation on Saturday night.

Police say around 10:20 p.m., officers and Alnwick Haldimand Township Fire and Northumberland Paramedics responded to a collision on County Road 18 and Roseneath Landing just west of Alderville First Nation.

OPP say two occupants on the ATV were pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP officers investigate fatal ATV collision in Prince Edward County

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

“A person was observed leaving the scene on foot and was apprehended shortly after,” police stated Sunday.

James Hartwick, 67, Alderville First Nation was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sunday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the  event, or have any information, are asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

