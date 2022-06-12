2 dead after ATV, car collide near Alderville First Nation, arrest made: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say two people died following a collision between a car and an ATV near Alderville First Nation on Saturday night.

Police say around 10:20 p.m., officers and Alnwick Haldimand Township Fire and Northumberland Paramedics responded to a collision on County Road 18 and Roseneath Landing just west of Alderville First Nation.

OPP say two occupants on the ATV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

“A person was observed leaving the scene on foot and was apprehended shortly after,” police stated Sunday.

James Hartwick, 67, Alderville First Nation was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sunday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event, or have any information, are asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.