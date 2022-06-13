Menu

Four rescued from Strait of Juan de Fuca amid strong wind warning

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 2:59 pm
A overturned catamaran is seen in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on June 13, 2022. Four people were rescued from the water while kayaking or sailing from Port Townsend, Wash. to Victoria, B.C. on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirms. View image in full screen
A overturned catamaran is seen in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on June 13, 2022. Four people were rescued from the water while kayaking or sailing from Port Townsend, Wash. to Victoria, B.C. on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirms. Twitter/U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest

Four people were rescued from the Strait of Juan de Fuca amid windy conditions, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Monday.

The recreationalists — sailors and kayakers — were en route from Port Townsend, Wash. to Victoria, when “good Samaritans” spotted them in the water and rushed to their aid, along with coast guard crews.

The boaters were treated by paramedics on land, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted on Monday.

An overturned catamaran could be seen in the American waters on Monday morning.

The Canadian Coast Guard dispatched crews to help recover equipment and support any other boaters who run into trouble.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard for comment on this story.

Read more: Large part of southern B.C. under flood warnings, watches as storm bears down

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel and cutter remain on scene. According to the coast guard, a small craft advisory is in effect in the area.

Environment Canada issued strong wind warnings for the eastern entrance to the strait and the central strait on Monday, predicting winds between 20 and 33 knots.

The strong winds are expected to persist Tuesday.

