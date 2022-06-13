Four rescued from Strait of Juan de Fuca amid strong wind warning

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were rescued from the Strait of Juan de Fuca amid windy conditions, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Monday.

The recreationalists — sailors and kayakers — were en route from Port Townsend, Wash. to Victoria, when “good Samaritans” spotted them in the water and rushed to their aid, along with coast guard crews.

The boaters were treated by paramedics on land, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted on Monday.

#BreakingNews (1/2) Multiple #USCG crews and good samaritans are responding to reports of several people in the water in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Individuals were kayaking/sailing from Port Townsend to Victoria. So far, 4 people have been pulled from the water and taken to EMS pic.twitter.com/KXq11DblWw — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 13, 2022

An overturned catamaran could be seen in the American waters on Monday morning.

The Canadian Coast Guard dispatched crews to help recover equipment and support any other boaters who run into trouble.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard for comment on this story.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel and cutter remain on scene. According to the coast guard, a small craft advisory is in effect in the area.

Environment Canada issued strong wind warnings for the eastern entrance to the strait and the central strait on Monday, predicting winds between 20 and 33 knots.

The strong winds are expected to persist Tuesday.

