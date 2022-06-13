Peterborough man charged with making threats involving knife: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges in connection with several recent incidents involving weapons.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of Bethune and Simcoe streets for reports about an aggressive man. Officers said the man was wanted in connection with several incidents on June 3 and for threats made on June 10.

Those incidents occurred in the area of Stewart and Sherbrooke streets. Police said that a man lunged at another with a knife and that a man later pulled out a knife and threatened another person in the area of Bethune and King streets.

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and spousal and criminal harassment.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on June 11.