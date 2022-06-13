Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with making threats involving knife: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 12:48 pm
Peterborough police made an arrest following several incidents of a man with a knife earlier this month. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made an arrest following several incidents of a man with a knife earlier this month. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges in connection with several recent incidents involving weapons.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of Bethune and Simcoe streets for reports about an aggressive man. Officers said the man was wanted in connection with several incidents on June 3 and for threats made on June 10.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspects following assaults involving boxcutter, knife

Those incidents occurred in the area of Stewart and Sherbrooke streets. Police said that a man lunged at another with a knife and that a man later pulled out a knife and threatened another person in the area of Bethune and King streets.

Trending Stories

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and spousal and criminal harassment.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on June 11.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagKnife tagweapon tagbethune street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers