Peterborough police seek suspects following assaults involving boxcutter, knife

Peterborough police are investigating a pair of weekend incidents involving assaults with weapons.

In an incident just after midnight on Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a man being cut on the arm by a boxcutter in the area of Murray and Aylmer streets.

Police believe the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets. A 55-year-old man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

A search for a suspect was unsuccessful.

No other details were provided on the incident.

Knife attack

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, police responded to a report of a man yelling at another person and mentioning a knife in the area of King and George streets.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were then called to the area of Stewart and Sherbrooke streets following reports a man heard yelling outside his home. When he went to investigate, a man lunged at him with a knife.

Around 8 p.m., police received a call about a suspect matching the description in the previous incident who had pulled out a knife and threatened another complainant in the area of Bethune and King streets.

A search of the area was unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a man in his early to mid-20s, standing six feet three inches tall with a thin but athletic build. He was wearing a red shirt, grey jean shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca