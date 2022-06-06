Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspects following assaults involving boxcutter, knife

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 11:57 am
Peterborough police are seeking suspects in two incidents involving weapons. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are seeking suspects in two incidents involving weapons. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are investigating a pair of weekend incidents involving assaults with weapons.

In an incident just after midnight on Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a man being cut on the arm by a boxcutter in the area of Murray and Aylmer streets.

Peterborough man arrested after woman stabbed outside convenience store, police say

Police believe the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets. A 55-year-old man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

A search for a suspect was unsuccessful.

No other details were provided on the incident.

Knife attack

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, police responded to a report of a man yelling at another person and mentioning a knife in the area of King and George streets.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were then called to the area of Stewart and Sherbrooke streets following reports a man heard yelling outside his home. When he went to investigate, a man lunged at him with a knife.

Around 8 p.m., police received a call about a suspect matching the description in the previous incident who had pulled out a knife and threatened another complainant in the area of Bethune and King streets.

A search of the area was unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a man in his early to mid-20s, standing six feet three inches tall with a thin but athletic build. He was wearing a red shirt, grey jean shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

