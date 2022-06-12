SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Evacuation Alert for Six Mile around Duhamel Creek due to possible flooding

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 7:17 pm
Evacuation Alert View image in full screen
An evacuation alert has been issued by the RDCK for Electoral Area F in Six Mile. RDCK

An evacuation alert has been issued for the community of Six Mile around the Duhamel Creek fan in Electoral Area F due to possible flooding.

More than 100 properties have been listed in the alert.

Read more: East Kootenay area upgraded to flood watch: B.C. River Forecast Centre

The Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operation Centre is telling residents and visitors in the area that while they are not required to evacuate, they should remain vigilant and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

“It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area, in the event the situation worsens and an Evacuation Order is enforced,” RDCK staff wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of your plan should include where you can go if evacuated.”

Read more: North Thompson River area upgraded to flood watch

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the West Kootenay area.

River levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly and will approach or may exceed the river banks.

Flooding of areas adjacent to affected water bodies may occur.

The RDCK is warning everyone to stay away from the edges of watercourses and to report any erosion or flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordinator Centre at 1-800-663-3456.

Click to play video: 'Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday' Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday
Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagevacuation alert tagemergency operation centre tagDuhamel Creek tagProvincial Emergency Coordinator Centre tagRegional District of Central Kootenay tagSix Mile tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers