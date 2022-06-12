Evacuation Alert for Six Mile around Duhamel Creek due to possible flooding

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued for the community of Six Mile around the Duhamel Creek fan in Electoral Area F due to possible flooding.

More than 100 properties have been listed in the alert.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operation Centre is telling residents and visitors in the area that while they are not required to evacuate, they should remain vigilant and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

“It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area, in the event the situation worsens and an Evacuation Order is enforced,” RDCK staff wrote.

“Part of your plan should include where you can go if evacuated.”

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the West Kootenay area.

River levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly and will approach or may exceed the river banks.

Flooding of areas adjacent to affected water bodies may occur.

The RDCK is warning everyone to stay away from the edges of watercourses and to report any erosion or flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordinator Centre at 1-800-663-3456.

