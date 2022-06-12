SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

East Kootenay area upgraded to flood watch: B.C. River Forecast Centre

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 4:19 pm
The East Kootenay region is now under a flood watch.
The East Kootenay region is now under a flood watch. B.C. River Forecast Centre

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is upgrading to a flood watch for the East Kootenay region.

“Rising snowmelt rates and unsettled and showery weather has been leading to rising river levels throughout the region,” wrote centre staff, in a release.

“A number of rivers through the region are currently at or approaching two-year return period flows, particularly in the East Kootenay.”

Elk River, Bull River, Kootenay River, Kaslo River and Slocan River including tributaries around Nelson and Creston have all been named as areas for concern regarding the flood watch.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: North Thompson River area upgraded to flood watch

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather rainfall alert for the area.

“A low pressure centre over Montana will slow as it enters southern Alberta tonight and remain in the area through Monday and Tuesday,” the agency warned.

“Moisture rotating around the low will give the potential of prolonged rainfall that will begin tonight and continue through Tuesday with total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm likely.”

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is maintaining high streamflow advisories for the Upper Columbia area, which includes the Kicking Horse River, Illecillewaet River and tributaries around Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke, as well as the West Kootenay region.

Click to play video: 'Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday' Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday
Sumas Prairie flood mitigation plan to be presented Monday
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagBC tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagFlood watch tagBC River Forecast Centre tagEast Kootenay tagEast Kootenay flood watch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers