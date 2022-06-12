East Kootenay area upgraded to flood watch: B.C. River Forecast Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is upgrading to a flood watch for the East Kootenay region.

“Rising snowmelt rates and unsettled and showery weather has been leading to rising river levels throughout the region,” wrote centre staff, in a release.

“A number of rivers through the region are currently at or approaching two-year return period flows, particularly in the East Kootenay.”

Elk River, Bull River, Kootenay River, Kaslo River and Slocan River including tributaries around Nelson and Creston have all been named as areas for concern regarding the flood watch.

Flood Watch issued by the River Forecast Centre for East Kootenay, including Elk River near @CityofFernie, Bull River, Kootenay River, Kaslo River, Slocan River, and tributaries around @NelsonBC and @TownofCreston. More info: https://t.co/BQevs5ltYc — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) June 12, 2022

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather rainfall alert for the area.

“A low pressure centre over Montana will slow as it enters southern Alberta tonight and remain in the area through Monday and Tuesday,” the agency warned.

“Moisture rotating around the low will give the potential of prolonged rainfall that will begin tonight and continue through Tuesday with total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm likely.”

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is maintaining high streamflow advisories for the Upper Columbia area, which includes the Kicking Horse River, Illecillewaet River and tributaries around Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke, as well as the West Kootenay region.

