North Thompson River area upgraded to flood watch

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the North Thompson River including tributaries around Barriere and Clearwater.

“Rainfall and snowmelt across the region has led to on-going rises in rivers draining from the Cariboo Mountains over the past week,” centre staff wrote in a release.

Flood Watch issued by the River Forecast Centre for North Thompson River including tributaries around #BarriereBC and #ClearwaterBC. More info: https://t.co/gJMlJwuLar #BCFlood — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) June 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Water on the North Thompson River is approaching a 5-year flow, according to officials.

Officials said they expect river levels to continue to rise over the weekend due to the on-going snowmelt.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is maintaining flood watches for the Cariboo Mountains and tributaries flowing westward.

1:45 B.C. River Forecast Centre updates flood risk situation B.C. River Forecast Centre updates flood risk situation