Environment

North Thompson River area upgraded to flood watch

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 3:41 pm
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has delivered its latest flood situation update, just as the South Coast is being hit by an unusual spring atmospheric river. Aaron McArthur reports.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the North Thompson River including tributaries around Barriere and Clearwater.

“Rainfall and snowmelt across the region has led to on-going rises in rivers draining from the Cariboo Mountains over the past week,” centre staff wrote in a release.

Read more: B.C. snowpack surges well past ‘normal’ levels; flood watch to intensify as heat sets in

Water on the North Thompson River is approaching a 5-year flow, according to officials.

Officials said they expect river levels to continue to rise over the weekend due to the on-going snowmelt.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is maintaining flood watches for the Cariboo Mountains and tributaries flowing westward.

