North Thompson River area upgraded to flood watch

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the North Thompson River including tributaries around Barriere and Clearwater.
“Rainfall and snowmelt across the region has led to on-going rises in rivers draining from the Cariboo Mountains over the past week,” centre staff wrote in a release.
Water on the North Thompson River is approaching a 5-year flow, according to officials.
Officials said they expect river levels to continue to rise over the weekend due to the on-going snowmelt.
The B.C. River Forecast Centre is maintaining flood watches for the Cariboo Mountains and tributaries flowing westward.
B.C. River Forecast Centre updates flood risk situation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments